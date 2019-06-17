Paytm's gaming platform Gamepind rebranded as FirstGames

Paytm's gaming platform, Gamepind will now be called FirstGames. Gamepind, a joint venture between Paytm and Alibaba Group-owned AGTech Holdings Ltd, was launched on February 2018 as a gaming and quizzing destination. AGTech Media holds 45% in the joint venture, and Paytm owns the rest. The gaming platform allows users to win Paytm cash, movie tickets, flight tickets, and physical goods.

The platform offers a large portfolio of games and entertainment content including unfussy social games, quizzes and also sports games. Some of the games being offered are Pass The Bomb, Jungle Adventure, Spin The Wheel, Fly Safe, Brick Plunge, Zoo Run, Grumpy Gorilla, etc. along with contests like The Ultimate Trivia Quiz, 10/10, Easy Win, Cricket Quiz, GK Quiz, Tollywood Quiz, Physical Goods Quizzes and many more.

Gamepind is clocking a run rate Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of Rs 20 crore monthly, it said as per The Economic Time Report.

Started as a game aggregation service for mobile phone operators, Gamepind entered the digital gaming market under Paytm Games, which was later shutdown. Paytm is now looking to raise $30 million to expand FirstGames and bring in more games, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Gampind received $16 million from its promoters last year. Earlier in May, Gamepind had announced that it has garnered 30 million registered users on its platform a year after its launch and witnessed month on month growth rate of 20%.

Paytm is not the only fintech company with a gaming platform. Flipkart's PhonePe also ventured into gaming in partnership with a startup called Mobile Premier League (MPL). Google Pay also lets its users play in-app gaming which allows users to earn cashbacks.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: UPI transaction value hits a record Rs 1.52 lakh crore in May despite 6% drop in its count

Also Read: RBI proposes to make NEFT 24x7; here's all you need to know