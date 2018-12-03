Paytm Grand Exchange fest: Check offers on iPhone X, Pixel 3 and more

Paytm Mall has kick-started its Grand Exchange fest in India. The fest that started on December 1, will end on December 10. The ten day long exchange fest is hosting several top end smartphones including iPhone X, Google Pixel 3, Xiaomi and others.

The Grand Exchange fest offers exchange bonus of up to Rs 6000 and cash back of up to Rs 12,000. No cost EMI and 7-day replacement facility is also available for shoppers during this period.

Buyers of iPhone X's 64Gb model, which is priced at Rs 84,000 would get a flat cash back of Rs 9000. The cash back, which also includes the exchange value, will be credited into the Paytm wallet within 48 - 72 hours. The iPhone X first went on sale in India on November 3 last year with a price tag that left even die-hard Apple fans out of breath.

Fans of Pixel phones too can get their hand on the best android camera phone. The 64GB variant of Pixel 3 can be bought at Rs 69,949. The cash back and exchange together gives you a benefit of Rs 9000. This includes flat cash back of Rs 6000. Additionally, there is a no-cost EMI offer available on this smartphone.

Also Read: Paytm launches 'Instant Bank Settlement' for its merchant partners

Among the newly launched ones, Xiaomi Note 6 Pro, both 3GB and 4GB RAM models, is available under the Paytm Grand Exchange fest offer. Both models are priced at Rs 15,000 and Rs 17,200. The cash back on both phones is Rs 1,400 and Rs 1,500 for the 3GB and 4GB variants respectively. The exchange on both the phones is Rs 500. Xiaomi's extremely popular Poco F1 128GB is also available with a cashback of Rs 1,200.

Other than the above three most popular phones in India, Paytm Mall also has exchange offers on Samsung, Honor, Vivo, Oppo, LG, Lenovo and Nokia phones.

Edited by: Udit Verma