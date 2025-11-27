Paytm rolls out Gold Coins, letting users earn digital gold on every payment made

Paytm has rolled out a new feature that turns routine payments into a form of long-term savings. The company on Thursday introduced ‘Gold Coins’, a reward mechanism that lets users earn digital gold every time they make a payment on the Paytm app. The initiative is designed to fold wealth-building into everyday transactions and tap India’s deep-rooted trust in gold as a store of value.

According to Paytm, users receive assured Gold Coins on all eligible payments, ranging from UPI transfers and QR-based Scan & Pay transactions to recharges, bill payments, and money transfers. Gold Coins can also be earned on payments made via credit cards, debit cards, and net banking, with RuPay credit card users earning double rewards.

Citing a Morgan Stanley report, the company noted that Indian households currently hold $3.8 trillion worth of gold, nearly 89% of India’s GDP, underscoring the metal’s generational appeal. Paytm said ‘Gold Coins’ offers a more meaningful alternative to conventional cashback, allowing users to convert their rewards into digital gold that retains and grows in value over time.

Users earn their Gold Coins by scratching an in-app scratch card after each eligible payment. These coins can then be converted into digital gold directly within the app.

How users can check and convert their Gold Coins:

Open the Paytm app and tap the ‘Gold Coins’ icon on the home screen. View the total Gold Coin balance accumulated from previous payments. Select ‘Convert to Real Gold’ to redeem the coins for digital gold.

To view total digital gold holdings:

Open the Paytm app and go to the ‘Paytm Gold’ section on the home screen. Check the available balance displayed in the digital gold account.

Paytm said the feature is part of its broader effort to deliver lasting value to users by turning routine digital transactions into opportunities for wealth creation.