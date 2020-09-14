Paytm user? Beware of this scam

Fraudsters are using KYC messages to dupe Paytm customers. Recently, a Paytm customer from Mumbai lost Rs 1.7 crore, and a teacher from Bhopal lost Rs 45,000 in Paytm fraud case.

A new kind of KYC message is being sent to Paytm users claiming that the eKYC document has expired and the Paytm service will be blocked within the next 24 hours. The message warns people that reactivation will not happen unless they call on a given phone number.

"Dear Customer Your (iPYTM') (eK'Y'C') (Document Has Expire Today). Your Service Will Block Within 24 HRS Call Us 8392055792 Immediately Thank You". Such messages come from random senders like BIKMRT or BPAY.

If a Paytm user dial the given number to verify KYC status, a fake customer service officer or a Paytm KYC executive will receive the call. The fake caller will then try to scare the user by saying his/her bank account, card, or Paytm account will be blocked if they don't download remote access apps like AnyDesk or TeamViewer to verify KYC status.

If a user downloads any of the remote apps then the scammer simply needs the remote desk code-which is a 9- or 10-digit code. This will let the fraudster to see the user's PC or mobile screen and can also record the call.

The moment a user does any online transaction from Paytm or UPI, mobile banking, the credentials get stolen. This is because the fraudster was able to see what the user is doing on their computer or phone screen.

Paytm KYC process

A Paytm customer must always remember that the KYC can only be completed at authorised KYC points or by a Paytm representative at your doorstep.

Paytm full KYC can only be done by having a face-to-face meeting with its agents at an authorised KYC point. Any SMS sent by Paytm regarding KYC will only have a link to fix an appointment with KYC agent or to find nearby KYC points.