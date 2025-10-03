Perplexity opens Comet Browser to all users, adds background assistant for Max subscribers

AI search startup Perplexity has announced the global availability of its Comet browser, which is now free for everyone. The browser, previously available only to users of Perplexity’s $200-per-month Max plan, comes with an integrated sidecar assistant that helps users summarise content, answer questions, and navigate the web.

The move puts Perplexity in direct competition with Google Chrome, Apple Safari, and new entrants like Dia, as well as ahead of OpenAI’s planned browser launch.

For free users, Comet offers its sidecar assistant and a suite of AI-powered tools, including:

• Discover for personalised news and content recommendations

• Spaces for project organisation

• Shopping to compare prices and track deals

• Travel for flights, hotels, and destination info

• Finance for budgeting, expenses, and investment tracking

• Sports for live scores and updates

A $5-per-month subscription called Comet Plus will soon launch as an AI-powered alternative to Apple News. Pro and Max subscribers will receive Comet Plus access automatically.

Perplexity’s Pro plan ($20/month) includes access to advanced AI models, image and video generation, and file analysis.

Max users ($200/month) benefit from:

• Priority access to the fastest AI models

• An AI email assistant that drafts replies, organises inboxes, and schedules meetings

• Early access to experimental products

The latest addition is a background assistant, which Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas described as “a team of assistants working for you”.

According to the company, the assistant can complete multiple tasks in the background while users work or step away. Tasks might include sending emails, booking flights, or adding event tickets to a cart, all tracked through a “mission control” dashboard.

The background assistant highlights Perplexity’s strategy to push agentic AI further than rivals. By making Comet free, the company aims to drive adoption before larger competitors launch similar tools.

Still, analysts say success will depend on whether Comet can consistently deliver measurable productivity gains, convincing users to move away from entrenched browsers.