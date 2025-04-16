Piyush Goyal meets Starlink executives to discuss investment plans and satellite internet rollout in India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with senior executives from Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet division, as part of ongoing discussions around potential investments and the deployment of advanced connectivity solutions across India.

The visiting delegation included Starlink’s Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight, who are leading the company’s international expansion efforts. The discussions centred on Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency satellite internet technology, its existing global and regional partnerships, and strategic investment opportunities within India.

“Met a delegation from Starlink, comprising of Vice President Chad Gibbs & Senior Director, Ryan Goodnight,” Goyal posted on social media platform X. “Discussions covered Starlink’s cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships & future investment plans in India.”

The meeting comes amid renewed government interest in improving digital infrastructure, particularly in remote and underserved regions. Starlink’s low-earth orbit satellite network could help address last-mile connectivity challenges in India’s hinterlands.

While the company is still awaiting regulatory approval for full commercial operations in the country, it has indicated strong interest in the Indian market and has begun laying the groundwork for future deployment.

This meeting signals a potential shift in momentum as India pushes for deeper tech collaborations to support its Digital India ambitions.

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite internet service developed by SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk. It aims to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet access across the globe, especially in remote, rural, and underserved areas where traditional broadband infrastructure is limited or non-existent.

• Network of satellites: It uses a constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to deliver internet directly to user terminals (also called “Starlink dishes”).

• Global coverage: Starlink is operational in dozens of countries and continues expanding coverage and capacity.

• Performance: Users can expect download speeds ranging from 50 Mbps to over 250 Mbps, with latency as low as 20-40 ms, depending on location and network load.

• Target users: Ideal for rural homes, emergency services, maritime users, and even in-flight Wi-Fi.

The service requires a Starlink kit that includes a satellite dish, mounting tripod, and Wi-Fi router, which connects to the Starlink satellites overhead to provide internet access.