Play-Doh World leads August additions to Apple Arcade with Worms, Mightycat, and Shogi

Apple Arcade is adding four fresh titles to its ever-growing games library on 7 August, bringing players into imaginative realms filled with clay-crafted characters, dimension-hopping worms, galactic cats, and Japanese board game battles.

The standout of the month is Play-Doh World by Scary Beasties, which introduces the tactile joy of the classic modelling compound to the digital screen. Players can sculpt wild zoo animals, style quirky salon clients, and explore dozens of interactive zones, all within a playful and ad-free environment. With regular content updates and collectible special Play-Doh, the game is designed to spark open-ended creativity for players of all ages.

Fans of the Worms franchise will find a new twist in Worms Across Worlds by StoryToys and Behaviour Interactive. In this turn-based strategy adventure, players must chase the unhinged Professor Worminkle through five unique dimensions. Whether going solo or joining multiplayer battles with up to four teams, the objective is clear: save the multiverse from destruction.

From PONOS Corporation, Let’s Go Mightycat! brings a feline hero to life. Set in the same universe as The Battle Cats, this 3D puzzler lets players suit up their cat in stylish capes, rescue interstellar sidekicks, and conquer colourful planetary stages. With a blend of puzzle-solving and platforming, this quirky title adds a lighthearted yet strategic tone to the August lineup.

Rounding out the selection is Everybody Shogi by AltPlus Inc., a modern spin on the traditional Japanese board game. With bright visuals, daily challenges, and real-time matches, the game introduces new players to the depth of shogi in a fun and accessible way. Players can unlock themed pieces, build custom decks, and play seamlessly across devices.

Apple Arcade is priced at ₹99 per month in India and includes a one-month free trial. Customers purchasing a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV receive three months free. The service is also included in Apple One plans (₹195 for Individual and ₹365 for Family) and supports up to six users under a single subscription.