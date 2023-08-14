PLAY launches Flaunt 2 and Dial 3 Pro watches with AMOLED display and advanced health tracking features

Smart watch manufacturer Play launched its two new devices for the domestic market on Monday. The new launches are - PLAYFIT Flaunt 2 and PLAYFIT Dial 3 Pro.

The new launches will go on sale from August 14 on Flipkart and the company's official website. The PLAYFIT Flaunt 2 is available at a special launch price of Rs 1,999 in two colours - Black and Grey colour. Whereas, PLAYFIT Dial 3 Pro is available at a special launch price of Rs 1,499 with three colour options - Black, Blue and Grey colour.

The new watches are aimed to be fashionable and also cater incessant needs of ‘Gen Z’. The new devices offer great battery backup, advanced features and also helps in tracking fitness-related activities.

The newly-launched PLAYFIT Flaunt 2 comes with the latest super AMOLED display which offers 600-nits of brightness and crystal clear graphics even under the sunlight. The watch also has an ‘Always On Display’ feature to provide essential immediately and save the time of waking-up the screen constantly.

Flaunt 2 comes with a battery backup of 7 days and a battery that supports smart charging as well as fast charging. The smartwatch has a rotary crown button for intuitive scrolling, customisable screensavers and navigation capabilities.

Play has also enabled music playback and calls on its latest smartwatch with the help of Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers to give a satisfying audio experience. As the company’s main focus is towards a fitness-filled life, its new watch is equipped with various advanced heath-tracking abilities. Some of them are heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) level tracking, blood pressure measurement and sleep monitoring.

PLAYFIT Flaunt 2 supports over 100 exercise modes, breathing exercises, hydration reminders and has a Female Health Tracker as well. It even has an SOS Emergency Call Feature and robust privacy controls. Other features of the watch include voice assistant, real-time notifications and IP68 dust, water resistance.

The other new launch from Play is the PLAYFIT Dial 3 Pro which comes with a huge 2-inch all-view IPS display. The device has various cloud faces and a battery backup of more than 7 days, first time from the company.

Like Flaunt 2, the Dial 3 Pro also has an integrated chipset for data processing and calling, voice assistant and Bluetooth calling as well. The watch also offers phone-free music experience for on-the-go lifestyle. Monitoring health parameters such as SPO2 levels, blood pressure, and pulse rate, Dial 3 Pro is an ideal companion for those seeking to maintain an active lifestyle. The latest release aligns with today’s need for both fashion and functionality.

Like the previous smartwatches, the new devices are also pre-integrated with universal PLAYFIT companion application. The smart companion application allows seamless data interoperability between an old PLAYFIT smartwatch and new PLAYFIT smartwatch as well as from old smartphone to the new smartphone. The companion application is available on both the Google and Apple stores.

“Our journey at PLAY has always been fueled by a passion for innovation, technology, and a commitment to our customers' aspirations. With the launch of PLAYFIT FLAUNT2 and PLAYFIT DIAL3 PRO, we continue to extract the best from commercially available latest technology,” said Hamish Patel, Chief Product Officer at Play Design Labs.

“These smartwatches are a testament to our belief that fashion, functionality, and well-being augers well for our Indian consumers. On the eve of the Independence Day, we are also delighted to reiterate that PLAY products are designed, developed, and made in India,” Patel added.