Play Squid Game on Google Search ahead of Season 2 premiere; here's how

The highly anticipated Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on December 26, sparking excitement worldwide with creative promotions and interactive fan experiences. As part of its global marketing campaign, Netflix has partnered with artists, musicians, and local events to drum up enthusiasm ahead of the release.

In India, Squid Game fever took over public spaces and social media. Rapper Hanumankind released a track inspired by the show, while singer Diljit Dosanjh was seen escorted by the show’s iconic Pink Guards at an airport. Meanwhile, Delhi’s metro stations have been decked out with banners featuring the sinister masked Frontman and the eerie Young-hee doll.

Netflix fans can also step into the world of Squid Game by playing an exclusive Red Light, Green Light game directly on Google Search.

How to Play the Squid Game on Google Search

Fans can join the Squid Game frenzy by simply searching for “Squid Game” on Google, available on both mobile and desktop browsers. A brown gamepad icon appears at the bottom of the search results, inviting users to tap and play a virtual version of the infamous Red Light, Green Light game.

The game challenges players to move six virtual characters clad in the show’s signature green sweatsuits across the finish line. Using a blue circle button, players move forward while Young-hee, the giant doll, looks away. When she turns back, players must stop their characters by tapping a red X button. Failing to stop in time eliminates a character, but a win triggers a celebratory confetti animation.

What to Expect in Squid Game Season 2

Squid Game season 2 will pick up where its gripping first season left off, with Lee Jung-jae reprising his role as protagonist Seong Gi-hun. The storyline continues to explore the dangerous and high-stakes games, where players must risk their lives for a massive cash prize.

Returning cast members include Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo, while new characters are set to add more intrigue to the narrative. Netflix has also confirmed a third and final season, expected to debut in late 2025.