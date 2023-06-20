PM Modi to meet Elon Musk in US amid talks of Tesla factory in India

PM Narendra Modi will be meeting billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his US visit. The meet comes amidst growing chatter about a new Tesla factory in India. According to a report by ANI, PM Narendra Modi will be meeting around 24 people during his 3-day visit. The agenda of the meeting hasn't been disclosed yet.

PM Modi will be landing in New York on 21 June and will also be meeting US President Joe Biden for a state dinner.

PM Modi will be meeting nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more.

The report also mentions other luminaries who will be meeting PM Modi. The list includes Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah), Paul Romer, Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Ray Dalio, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Dr Peter Agre, Dr Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.

Tesla's India Ambitions

Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla will be revealing the location of their next factory by the end of this year. He made the announcement during an interaction with WSJ. In the following question, he was asked if he is interested in India and Musk responded with "absolutely".

Musk's comment also aligns with statements made by India's IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. A report by Reuters had cited the minister saying Tesla is serious about establishing a manufacturing base in the country. Tesla officials met Indian govt representatives in May this year. Government sources told Business Today TV that the authorities are not in favour of reducing the import duty.

