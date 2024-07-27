scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition arrives in India; see price and specs

Feedback

Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition arrives in India; see price and specs

The limited-edition phone is available in a single configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition

Poco has teamed up with Marvel Studios to release a special edition smartphone that's sure to excite fans of the Merc with a Mouth. The Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition, launched in India, features a unique design inspired by the iconic red and black colour scheme of the Marvel superhero.

The release of the new handset also marks the theatrical release of the Deadpool and Wolverine movie. The Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition stands out with its striking design. The rear panel features a prominent Deadpool logo on the camera island, along with various Deadpool and Wolverine accents spread across the surface.

Pricing and Availability

The limited-edition phone is available in a single configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at Rs 33,999. However, a special bank offer of Rs 4,000 brings the effective price down to a tempting Rs 29,999. The phone will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart starting August 7th.

Specifications

Beyond the eye-catching design, the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition shares the same internals as the standard Poco F6:

Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

RAM: 12GB LPPDDR5x.

Storage: 256GB.

Software: Android 14-based HyperOS.

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.

Front Camera: 20-megapixel sensor.

Battery: 5,000mAh with 90W fast charging support (120W adapter included).

 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jul 27, 2024, 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement