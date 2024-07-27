Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition arrives in India; see price and specs

Poco has teamed up with Marvel Studios to release a special edition smartphone that's sure to excite fans of the Merc with a Mouth. The Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition, launched in India, features a unique design inspired by the iconic red and black colour scheme of the Marvel superhero.

The release of the new handset also marks the theatrical release of the Deadpool and Wolverine movie. The Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition stands out with its striking design. The rear panel features a prominent Deadpool logo on the camera island, along with various Deadpool and Wolverine accents spread across the surface.

Pricing and Availability

The limited-edition phone is available in a single configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at Rs 33,999. However, a special bank offer of Rs 4,000 brings the effective price down to a tempting Rs 29,999. The phone will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart starting August 7th.

Specifications

Beyond the eye-catching design, the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition shares the same internals as the standard Poco F6:

Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

RAM: 12GB LPPDDR5x.

Storage: 256GB.

Software: Android 14-based HyperOS.

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.

Front Camera: 20-megapixel sensor.

Battery: 5,000mAh with 90W fast charging support (120W adapter included).