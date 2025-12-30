Poco M8 5G launch date in India announced: Check price in India, specs, and features

Poco is launching its new generation M series models, the Poco M8 5G, in the coming weeks. The company has started to tease the launch, revealing crucial features such as an AI camera system and its sleek design. The smartphone will reportedly be launched in the affordable segment, offering budget-conscious buyers great options. Now, the company has revealed the India launch date of the Poco M8 5G.

Poco M8 5G India launch date

The Poco M8 5G will be announced on January 8, 2026, in India, at 12 PM IST. The smartphone will be available for sale on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has also started to tease the launch, revealing smartphone design and features. The smartphone flaunts a dual-tone rear panel with a matte finish, giving it a unique look.

As per confirmed specifications, the Poco M8 will be 7.35mm thin and will weigh around 178 grams, making it one of the slimmest phones. It is revealed to feature a squircle-shaped camera module housing a 50MP AI camera setup.

Poco M8 5G launch: What to expect

The Poco M8 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor that will likely be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It may feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and may offer up to 3200 nits peak brightness. In terms of lasting performance, it will likely be backed by a 5,520mAh battery. Now, to confirm these features and pricing, we will have to wait until January 8.