POCO X3 launched with Snapdragon 732G SoC, 120Hz display; check price, features, availability

Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Xiaomi's offshoot brand POCO today launched its latest smartphone POCO X3 in India. The new device is also the first phone to feature Qualcomm's 700-series 4G processor Snapdragon 732G SoC. The POCO X3 comes to India with a bigger battery and no NFC as compared to the global variant of the smartphone.

POCO X3 sports an edge-to-edge 6.67" FHD+ Dot Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the device's speakers also have a feature to self-clean for unmuffled audio.

In terms of camera, POCO X3 sports a top-notch rear quad-camera system consisting of a 64MP Sony IMX 682 sensor as the main camera, 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 20MP camera with f/2.2 aperture.

POCO X3 also packs some creative features like kaleidoscope options, Gold vibes mode, Cyberpunk mode, numerous new photo filters, and AI Skyscaping 3.0. The phone comes with 4K video recording as well as features including video zoom, focus peaking and AE/AF lock.

There's also an IP53 rating and sheets of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the device for protection. The handset comes with a 6,000 mAh lithium-ion battery that supports 33W fast charging and can be charged to 100 per cent in only 65 minutes.

The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader, IR blaster, and a USB-C port. The new POCO X3 is available in three variants - 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 6GB+256GB.

In terms of price, the phone is priced Rs 16,999 for the entry-level 6GB + 64GB variant, while the mid variant with 6GB+128GB storage will be available for Rs 18,499. The top-end version with 6GB RAM and 256GB of storage will cost Rs 19,999. Similar to other POCO smartphones, even this is a Flipkart exclusive and will be available for purchase from September 29.

