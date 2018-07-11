Prime Day offer: Amazon offers savings worth Rs 2,400 on grocery shopping of Rs 1,000

Amazon unveiled a Prime exclusive offer on groceries ahead of Prime Day. Prime members shopping for Rs 1,000 on Amazon Pantry during Prime Day will get additional savings of Rs 2,400 over the next one year. The incremental saving is on top of all the other deals/offers which will be live on Amazon Pantry in future. On Prime Day, members can also purchase 500+ items at discounts of 30-90 per cent. Amazon Pantry, launched in 2016, is an e-commerce platform for everyday grocery products with next-day delivery and scheduled delivery in select cities.

Prime members will get additional cashback of Rs 200 each month starting August 2018 till July 2019, when they shop for Rs 1,000 on Amazon Pantry. Prime members can avail this cashback on any day of the month in addition to any other deal/cashback a Prime member will be eligible for.

"Amazon Pantry is our flagship program for groceries, currently live in 34 cities. Amazon Pantry guarantees maximum savings to our customers on their monthly grocery shopping, customers can save 20-30% on their groceries when they shop with us on Amazon Pantry. We are thrilled to announce this never heard before offer for our Prime members. Given the repeat nature of monthly grocery shopping, we have designed the offer in a manner that they are rewarded not just once, but every month for the next 12 month. We are expecting each and every Prime member in Pantry city to shop on Amazon Pantry this Prime day." said Saurabh Srivastava, Director - Category Management, Amazon India

Prime Day is an exclusive 36-hour celebration where Prime members will have access to 200 exclusive launches, blockbuster deals and entertainment premiers. Prime Day celebrations will start early on Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, and partner sites.Amazon will also be providing Prime Now services to all its members. Prime Now is an exclusive service for prime members that gets select items delivered within 2 hours of ordering them. The service is available in four primary Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.