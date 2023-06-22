Prime Minister Narendra Modi and First Lady Jill Biden join forces to promote skill development

Education and Skill Development took center stage as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US First Lady Jill Biden met with students in Washington DC. On the day 2 of the US-state visit, Prime Minister Modi attended a special event related to skill development and was joined by First Lady of the United States Jill Biden in Washington DC. The two met students keen to join fields like semiconductors, new technologies and more.

“Honoured that @FLOTUS @DrBiden joined us in a special event relating to skill development. Skilling is a top priority for India and we are dedicated to creating a proficient workforce that can boost enterprise and value creation,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the meeting.

First Lady Jill Biden acknowledged skilling is a top priority for India and US is dedicated to creating a proficient workforce that can boost enterprise and value creation.

“Mr. Prime Minister, I know that education is an issue close to your heart—just as it is for me. Your work to ensure all Indians—especially girls—have the opportunity to pursue an education and gain the skills they need for our modern workforce is so important. It’s exciting to be able to show you some of the innovative programs our schools and businesses are creating for students here,” said First Lady Jill Biden.

Stating education is a cornerstone of the bond between India and the United States—one we hope to keep building and strengthening with this visit. “If we want our economies to be strong, we need to invest in the young people who are our future. We need to ensure they have the opportunities they deserve.”

She further added that the universities of both the nations are partnering together, leading research, and creating apprenticeships and internships that span the ocean. Even students from both our countries are learning and growing alongside each other—discovering the people they want to become and building a better world, together.

As US and India work side by side, the two nations can create a safer, healthier, more prosperous future for everyone.



Also, on the day 1 of his visit, Prime Minister Modi met a group of eminent US academics, New York, USA. The academics hailed from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science & technology.

They discussed possibilities of enhancing research collaborations and two-way academic exchanges under India’s New Education Policy.

Academics also shared perspectives and experiences from their respective areas of expertise with the Prime Minister.