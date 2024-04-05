‘PS5 Slim delivered in 10 minutes’: Blinkit to sell Sony PlayStation 5 Slim starting April 5

Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform under Zomato's ownership, has announced a new collaboration with Sony, bringing the highly sought-after PlayStation 5 to its platform. The company is set to launch the gaming console on April 5, offering gamers a convenient purchasing option.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, took to X to share the news, stating, "PlayStation 5 on Blinkit. Launching tomorrow."

The much-awaited PlayStation 5 Slim is priced at Rs 54,990 and the digital edition is priced at Rs 44,990

This partnership follows Blinkit's recent ventures into rapid delivery of consumer electronics. Earlier this year, the platform joined forces with Samsung to provide swift delivery of the Galaxy S24 series across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The service promised delivery of the latest Samsung smartphones in under 10 minutes.

Last year, Blinkit made waves by teaming up with Unicorn, an Apple premium reseller, to offer doorstep delivery of the 'Make-in-India' iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. These services were available to customers residing in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Despite its successful ventures, Blinkit has experienced significant losses. The company's revenue surged to Rs 724.2 crore in FY23 from Rs 236.1 crore in FY22, but losses also increased by 8.2 per cent to reach Rs 1,078.9 crore in FY23 from Rs 996.7 crore in FY22.

Blinkit's journey into the quick-commerce sector began when it was acquired by Zomato for $568 million in an all-stock deal, further solidifying its presence in the fast-paced delivery market.