PUBG Corp takes reins back: No more 'winner winner chicken dinner!' for Tencent in India

Following PUBG Mobile's ban in India last week, PUBG Corporation has unauthorised Tencent Games from all PUBG MOBILE-related franchise in the country. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country.

The South Korean gaming company -- PUBG Corporation -- has been actively monitoring the situation around the game ban in India. "PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations," says the company website.

In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localised and healthy gameplay environment for its fans.

PUBG Mobile has been one of the most popular titles among Indian gamers. Even though it had the highest number of downloads from India, the country isn't amongst the top contributing nations in terms of the revenue. However, industry sources estimated that the ban of PUBG Mobile would cost Tencent Games approximately $100 million a year, and a bigger opportunity loss for the future.

PUBG Mobile is the mobile version of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), an intellectual property owned and developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company. The company is actively engaged in developing and publishing PUBG on multiple platforms, including PUBG MOBILE in select territories, to provide the best player experiences possible.

PUBG Corporation says that it has seen an overwhelming amount of support for the game from the country's player base and would like to thank the community for their passion and enthusiasm.

It added, "PUBG Corporation is committed to providing its unique battle royale experience to a global audience and hopes to continue engaging with its passionate player base in India. In addition to regular content updates, the company is exploring different ways to engage its community in India through various region-based activities, including esports and community events."

PUBG Corporation declined to share any update on the timeline of when the game will be available in India, and whether PUBG Corporation will be introducing a new version of the game or the banned titles - PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite - will go live again.

Also read: PUBG to return to India? South Korean makers to remove Tencent as publisher

Also read: PUBG Mobile among 118 Chinese apps banned in India: Here's the full list