PUBG Mobile changes privacy policy for Indian users; claims data stored locally

Popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) PUBG Mobile has introduced a new change in the privacy policy for Indian users. This announcement comes soon after several reports indicated that the game is in the list of 275 apps rounded up for scrutiny.

The Modi government had banned 59 Chinese apps including video-sharing app TikTok, Vigo, Helo, among others last month. Recently, 47 more apps were banned.

PUBG Mobile, in its new privacy policy, stated that Indian users' data will be stored on domestic servers. The privacy policy reads, "Our servers are located in India (in the case of users located in India only), Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and the United States. In addition, our support, engineering and other teams located in our offices around the world (including the People's Republic of China (for the purpose of this privacy policy, this term excludes Taiwan, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR), India (in the case of users located in India only), the United States and Hong Kong SAR) will have access to your information."

PUBG Mobile, in terms of sharing user information, stated that they use third parties to provide cloud services for data backup, support ticketing, and fraud detection are prohibited from storing, using or sharing users' data.

PUBG Corporation, in a statement, said, "Third parties that provide services in support of the Game Services, including providers of cloud services that process or back up information identified in this privacy policy on their servers for the purpose of providing the Game Services (including the sharing of in-game photos on WeChat, Facebook, Vkontakte, QQ, Twitter, Google Play, Game Center or LINE (as applicable), for the purpose of processing customer support ticket IDs and support communication, for the purpose of providing marketing and advertisements and monitor the success of our marketing and advertising programs, for the purpose of providing you with updates and information regarding the Game Services, for the purpose of arranging e-sports events, and payment processing services (including security and fraud detection). All companies providing services for us are prohibited from retaining, using, or disclosing your personal information for any purpose other than providing us with their services in support of the Game Services."

Overall, the company is trying to prove that players in India can be assured that their data is not being sent overseas and will be present in India only and is also not being sold off to third parties.

PUBG Mobile has also provided detailed information over what and how they automatically collect data, which includes player's user ID, IP address, device information (such as application version, battery level, WiFi strength, available space, network type, OS version, platform, carrier, country code, series ID, Android ID, MAC and IDFV), registration time, login time among others.

The privacy policy states, "You give us information about you when you register for the Game (your nominated nickname, and information we import from your connected social media account (WeChat, Facebook, QQ, VKontakte, Twitter, Google Play, Game Center or LINE) in order to set up your profile, including your name as it appears on your social media profile, your user ID and your profile picture). You also provide us with information when you set up your profile for the Game (including region location and information you voluntarily elect to provide in order to customise gameplay, such as gender) or your nickname when you log-in as a 'guest' in order to use the Game."

PUBG Mobile also added that the data content is stored for up to 30 days until after account deletion and certain data points which are stored till the time you use the game is deleted within 7 to 30 days of account deletion. However, if you don't opt for account deletion, the Corporation says that your data would be stored for up to a year before it is automatically deleted.

