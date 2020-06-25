PUBG Mobile to launch new map 'Livik': Here's everything you need to know

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile has announced that they will be adding a new map to the game soon. The new map titled 'Livik' will be the fifth map of the famous mobile battle royale game. While the new map is still being programmed for the main version of PUBG Mobile, it was released on the beta version as a 'Secret Map' a few days back.

The PUBG Mobile announcement only said that the new map is "coming soon" and had not provided the exact date of the launch. However, it is speculated that the new map will arrive with the latest 0.19.0 Update of the game along with the new Season 14.

If the players can't wait for the release date then they can download the beta version of the app, however, the map on the beta version is far from complete and is filled with bugs and glitches.

The map has announced as "PUBG Mobile exclusive map" meaning that it won't be available on the PC version of the game anytime soon. From the previews, it looks like the map is a fusion of elements from all the other four maps of the game. There is a snow-covered area, a desert area and also grasslands which cover a majority of the map. It was speculated by game fans that the map would be called 'Fourex' since it was a fusion of all the other maps, but now this does not seem to be the case.

From the beta version, it is observed that it is the smallest map PUBG Mobile has released yet, it is expected to be 2x2 km in size. Though, it is a new map it has some classical elements of PUBG Mobiel in it which include the presence of the common PUBG vehicles such as the motorbike, UAZ, buggy and other. The exclusive vehicle that can be found on this map is the monster truck which can drive over any terrain including boulders.

The design of the buildings and houses has been given an overhaul. The most significant geographical development on this new map is the presence of waterfalls for which PUBG has added in new water physics mechanics. Other additions include a new type of loot crates that have been scattered around the map. Two new guns have also been added, these are new shotgun called SPAS 12 and a new DMR called MK12.

