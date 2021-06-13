PUBG Mobile update for India fans: Battlegrounds Mobile India may launch on this date

In a big update for PUBG Mobile India fans, Battlegrounds Mobile India game is likely to be launched in the country very soon.

Krafton, the South Korean firm behind PUBG Mobile, has teased in a Facebook post that the game may be unveiled in India soon. Though the pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, are taking place, the company is yet to officially announce the launch date of the game.

Fans of PUBG Mobile have been eagerly waiting for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. They are closely analysing all material put out by the makers to decipher hints regarding the launch date for Battlegrounds Mobile India. From a Facebook post on the official account of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the fans have deduced that the online multiplayer battle royale game may be launched as early as next week, according to DNA.

"We know you've been waiting for us since a long time. We're super excited for the biggest drop of the year! Guess the date and let us know in the comments below," Krafton said in the Facebook post.

The teaser put on the company's official Facebook account has images of a measurement tool and as per the combination of numbers, fans on PUBG Mobile have come to come to the conclusion that the game will launch on June 18, 2021.

Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, who is a PUBG influencer had previously teased that Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch on June 18.

Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the remodelled Indian version of PUBG Mobile, had begun on May 18. Within a span of two weeks, around 20 million users had pre-registered for the upcoming online multiplayer battle royale game. According to Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India had received 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day alone.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to have the same game modes as PUBG Mobile India. This would include battle royale, team deathmatch, war, and more. The game will also have the same maps as PUBG India such as Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 over security concerns. The game was banned along with hundreds of other Chinese apps.

