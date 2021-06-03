PUBG Mobile: Battlegrounds Mobile India records 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks

Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the remodelled Indian version of PUBG Mobile, had begun on May 18. Within a span of two weeks, around 20 million users have pre-registered for the upcoming online multiplayer battle royale game, Krafton, the South Korean firm behind PUBG Mobile, has revealed. According to the firm, Battlegrounds Mobile India had recorded 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day alone.

"Developed by KRAFTON, the pre-registration for the game went live on Google Play Store for fans in India on 18th of May. It received 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day, crossing 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks," Krafton said in a release on Thursday.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the Battlegrounds IP, first developed by me and my team in 2017," said CH Kim, CEO of Krafton. "The Battlegrounds IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and Krafton will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to Battlegrounds Mobile India, and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players," he added.

Though the pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India are already taking place the firm is yet to announce the launch date for the game. In its latest statement, Krafton said that the launch date of the game will be announced later.

Talking about the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Tarun Gupta, founder of esports company Ultimate Battle, said, "We can easily forecast that the game will have above 50 million gamers in the first quarter of its launch. The cult for this enormous success came as it's the favourite game of Indian gamers which is making a much-awaited coming back."

PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 over security concerns. The game was banned along with hundreds of other Chinese apps during a period of heightened border tension between India and China.

(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

