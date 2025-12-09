Qualcomm acquires Augentix to boost smart surveillance and Edge AI in India

Qualcomm Incorporated has completed the acquisition of Augentix, a leading supplier of low-power image signal processors (ISP) and multimedia chipsets. The deal, announced on 9th December in New Delhi, is a strategic move to expand the hardware ecosystem for Qualcomm's Insight platform. This acquisition reinforces Qualcomm’s commitment to growing innovation in AI-powered smart surveillance for business, industry, and public services.

Augentix, founded in 2014, specialises in advanced chip technology for high-resolution, low-power video applications. By bringing Augentix solutions into the Insight platform, Qualcomm Technologies can now offer a wider choice of smart camera products. These solutions range from cost-effective designs for low-risk areas to high-performance analytics cameras for high-security environments, all without needing different software. This aims to help solution providers manage deployments efficiently and keep costs down.

The acquisition has been welcomed by Indian government officials. Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), noted that India needs "secure, scalable and trusted IP camera platforms" as public and enterprise infrastructure quickly digitises. She said Qualcomm's move provides a "competent alternative for the trusted supply chain" and will support Indian manufacturers.

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President & President of Qualcomm India, confirmed the company’s focus on the region, saying that intelligent infrastructure "will need to operate securely, autonomously and at scale" as India works towards its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. He added that the integration strengthens Qualcomm's ability to support India’s digital infrastructure with "real-time intelligence, lower power consumption, and enhanced privacy".

Hung-Chi Fan, CEO of Augentix, stated that joining forces will help his team "accelerate product development" and expand their presence in India. The move is also supported by local industry partners, with CP Plus noting the integration will enable AI to be run on the camera itself, providing a cost-efficient option.