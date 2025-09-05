Qualcomm and BMW unveil Snapdragon Ride Pilot automated driving system in BMW iX3

Qualcomm Technologies and BMW Group have unveiled a new automated driving system called Snapdragon Ride Pilot, developed jointly over the past three years. The technology made its global debut in the all-new BMW iX3 at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich.

The system is built on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride system-on-chips and features a co-developed software stack designed to deliver driver assistance and automated driving functions ranging from basic safety features to Level 2+ highway and urban navigation on autopilot.

Advertisement

According to the companies, the system has been validated in more than 60 countries and is expected to expand to over 100 by 2026. It is also being offered to other global automakers and Tier-1 suppliers.

More than 1,400 specialists from multiple countries, including Germany, the United States, Sweden, Romania and the BMW AD Test Centre in the Czech Republic, contributed to its development.

The Snapdragon Ride Pilot incorporates a perception stack developed by Qualcomm and a drive policy engine co-developed with BMW. Its functions include object detection, traffic sign recognition, parking assistance, lane recognition, and driver monitoring. It also integrates radar and camera inputs to improve situational awareness and reduce latency in complex driving scenarios.

Safety standards have been prioritised, with compliance to international regulations such as NCAP, FMVSS127 and DCAS, alongside measures addressing cybersecurity and functionality safety. The system supports over-the-air updates, allowing it to evolve with data collected from global vehicle fleets.

Advertisement

In the BMW iX3, the automated driving system provides features such as contextual lane changes, highway assistant for hands-free driving on approved roads, and AI-powered parking assistance. The car is also equipped with Qualcomm’s V2X 200 chipset, enabling vehicle-to-everything communication to enhance safety by detecting risks beyond the line of sight.

“Our collaboration with BMW's world-class engineering team has been truly transformative, enabling us to build a world-class system which is now available to bring the safety and comfort benefits of automated driving to consumers across all regions and vehicle tiers,” said Nakul Duggal, Group GM, Automotive and Industrial C Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Smart, symbiotic and safe is the core of the BMW philosophy when it comes to ADAS – our new BMW iX3 will deliver this on an unprecedented level,” said Dr. Mihiar Ayoubi, Senior Vice President Development Driving Experience, BMW Group.

Advertisement

BMW describes the central computer that powers the system as the “Superbrain of Automated Driving”, offering 20 times the computing power of its previous generation. It uses high-resolution cameras, radar sensors, mapping and GNSS localisation for reliable navigation and safety.

Both companies said the collaboration marks a significant step in advancing intelligent mobility, with the aim of making automated driving more widely accessible in the coming years.