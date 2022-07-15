Qualcomm introduces the next Snapdragon Wear chip: Here’s what we know about it

Qualcomm has not launched a new chip for wearables for a while now. After the Snapdragon Wear 4100, a significant amount of time has passed and now it looks like Qualcomm is finally ready to launch a new chip.

The company shared a short video on Twitter along with the caption - “The clock is ticking on something big.” The video shows a chip dying, a smartwatch, and there is a tagline that states - “wear what matters”. This ideally ties the Snapdragon Wear theme in place.

The clock is ticking on something big. 👀⌚ pic.twitter.com/0bYaGf3SrF — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) July 12, 2022

What one can expect from the next Snapdragon Wear chip has been speculated for quite some time now and what we might see launch could be the Snapdragon Wear 5100 and the Snapdragon Wear 5100 Plus, thought we are not a 100 per cent certain on the nomenclature. These new chips might be built on Samsung’s 4nm process which would make them more efficient than the 12nm-based Snapdragon Wear 4100 chips.

We might see Qualcomm continue to use the ARM Cortex-A53 cores as it did on the Snapdragon Wear 4100, clocked to 1.7GHz, as Android Police suggests adding that the “move to the new node could extend all-important battery life on future wearables”.

Qualcomm is yet to share more details regarding this chip but ideally one can expect better performance, an upgraded GPU, and support for faster RAM and flash storage along with a boost in battery life thanks to the QCC5100 coprocessor. This coprocessor will also be handling Bluetooth sync, Wi-Fi connectivity and notification delivery.

Since Qualcomm is teasing the chip already, we expect an announcement soon.