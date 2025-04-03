Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 announced with 31% faster CPU, 49% better GPU

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the next chip in its top-of-the-line Snapdragon series. The new system-on-a-chip (SoC) sits just below the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in the hierarchy.

Internally known as the SM8735, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is based on TSMC's 4nm process node, and it uses the same architecture and cores as its predecessors, instead of the ones used in the SD 8 Elite SoC.

The CPU layer consists of 1x 3.21 GHz Cortex X4, 3x 3.00 GHz Cortex A720, 2x 2.80 GHz Cortex A720, 2x 2.00 GHz Cortex A720. Qualcomm mentions that the new chip is 31% faster than last year’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, and is 39% more power efficient as well.

On the graphics side, Qualcomm has put in an Adreno 825 GPU, which it claims has an improvement of 49% over last year. It also has ray-tracing support for high-end games. You're also getting a suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, including the Qualcomm Adaptive Performance Engine and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0 to deliver ultra-smooth, high-performance gaming sessions.

Qualcomm has added an 18-bit Triple AI Image Signal Processor (ISP) that can support up to 320MP camera sensors and 4K60fps HDR video recording.

In terms of connectivity, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 comes with an integrated Snapdragon X75 5G modem, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity.

The SoC supports UFS 4.0 storage, - LPDDR5X RAM, USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, Qualcomm quick charge 5.0, as well as Qualcomm's 3D sonic & 3D sonic Max ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.