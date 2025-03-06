Qualcomm introduces X85 chip, says it leaves Apple's new C1 modem far behind

Qualcomm’s latest X85 5G modem is set to create a "huge delta" in performance between premium Android devices and Apple’s iPhones, according to CEO Cristiano Amon. Speaking to CNBC in an interview, Amon highlighted the X85's AI-powered capabilities and cutting-edge connectivity features, suggesting it puts Qualcomm far ahead of Apple, which only recently introduced its first in-house modem, the C1, in the iPhone 16e.

Related Articles

The X85, announced at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, is Qualcomm’s next-generation modem featuring 5G mmWave support, 400MHz download bandwidth in the Sub-6GHz spectrum with 1024-QAM modulation, and satellite connectivity. Qualcomm says the modem can deliver peak download speeds of up to 12.5Gbps and peak upload speeds of up to 3.7Gbps, combining multiple carrier frequencies for enhanced performance.

However, Amon believes the most significant advantage lies in AI-powered enhancements. "It's the first modem that has so much AI, it actually increases the range of performance so the modem can deal with weaker signals," Amon told CNBC. He emphasised that this would create a major gap between Qualcomm-powered Android devices and Apple's iPhones.

Apple’s C1 Modem – A Work in Progress?

Apple’s C1 modem, which debuted in the iPhone 16e, is positioned as the company’s first step into the modem space after acquiring Intel’s modem business in 2019. Apple says the C1 is its most power-efficient iPhone modem yet, contributing to the longest battery life of any 6.1" iPhone. The company also claims it is up to 25% more power-efficient than Qualcomm modems used in previous iPhones, an assertion supported by independent testing.

Despite these gains, the C1 lacks support for ultra-fast mmWave 5G, meaning users miss out on the extreme speeds available in locations like stadiums, airports, and dense urban areas. Apple has acknowledged this limitation, stating that the C1 is only the beginning and that future iterations will improve. Notably, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the iPhone 17 Air will also use the C1 modem.

Qualcomm’s Future in Apple’s Supply Chain

Apple’s reliance on Qualcomm modems is set to continue for now. Its current agreement with Qualcomm extends through 2026, allowing Apple time to refine its modem technology while still using Qualcomm’s hardware in premium iPhone models.

However, Amon reaffirmed his previous expectation that Qualcomm will stop supplying Apple with modems by 2027. He also underscored the growing importance of modems in AI-powered devices. "In the age of AI, modems are going to be more important than they have ever been. And I think that’s going to drive consumer preference about whether they want the best possible modem in the computer that’s in their hand all the time," he told CNBC.

Qualcomm’s X85 modem is expected to debut later this year in the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, launching in October 2025. Meanwhile, Apple’s in-house modem efforts are still in their early stages, with the company hoping to catch up to Qualcomm’s industry-leading technology in the years ahead.