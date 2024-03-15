Rare 4GB original iPhone hits auction block, expected to fetch a high price

In a nostalgic turn of events, the iconic 2007 Apple iPhone, a device that ignited the smartphone revolution, has resurfaced in the tech headlines of 2024. This time, however, it's not just any ordinary iPhone up for grabs—it's the exceedingly rare 4GB version, sending collectors into a frenzy.

Apple enthusiasts and tech historians alike are buzzing with excitement as this pristine relic, still sealed in its original packaging, goes under the hammer. With its untouched state preserving its historical significance, this particular iPhone stands as a testament to the groundbreaking innovation that kickstarted the modern era of mobile technology.

Originally produced in limited quantities before being superseded by the 8GB model, the 4GB iPhone has become a sought-after treasure among aficionados. Recent auctions have witnessed staggering bids, with one such device commanding an eye-watering $190,000—a testament to its allure and rarity.

Following suit, subsequent auctions have seen equally impressive bids of $133,000 and $87,000, fuelling speculation over the potential record-breaking sale of the current offering, which has already begun with a starting bid of $10,000.

Despite its age, this relic of technological history remains a symbol of Apple's innovation and foresight. As anticipation mounts over the bidding war, enthusiasts eagerly await to see if this pristine time capsule will shatter previous sales records, with some speculating a potential bid exceeding $200,000.