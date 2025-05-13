Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses to be available in India from 19 May

Meta has announced that its smart glasses, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, will be available in India starting Monday next week, 19 May 2025. The company had earlier confirmed the launch of the smart glasses in India, but hadn't provided any further details regarding availability and pricing.

Now, Meta has officially revealed that the smart glasses will be available in India starting 19 May, and will be priced at ₹29,900 in the country. Pre-orders for the smart glasses are now live on the Ray-Ban website, and the collection will be available on the website and leading optical and sunglass stores across the country from May 19.

The smart glasses were launched globally in September 2023 as the successor to the original Ray-Ban Stories. They come equipped with improved design, enhanced sound quality, broader app support, and more advanced AI capabilities. Ray-Ban Meta glasses also have Meta AI on board, and users can activate features simply by saying, "Hey Meta". They can take photos, record videos, play music, translate languages in real time, and even send messages, all without reaching for their phones.

One of the standout features is the live translation tool, now being rolled out globally. It supports English, French, Italian, and Spanish, with real-time voice translations delivered through the glasses and a transcript shown on the connected phone. Impressively, this feature can also work offline if the relevant language packs are downloaded, a major plus for frequent travellers.

However, the product has also found itself in hot water, as recently, Meta informed users via email that it will now store all voice interactions by default, and the option to disable this data collection is being removed entirely.

Previously, users could opt out of having their voice recordings stored when using the AI features on the smart glasses. Under the updated policy, that choice is no longer available. Voice recordings will automatically be saved whenever the "Hey Meta" voice assistant is active, though users can still manually delete individual recordings through the device’s settings.