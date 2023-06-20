Real-life 'Squid Game' reality competition show coming soon to Netflix

Netflix has delighted fans by offering a glimpse into its highly anticipated reality show, Squid Game: The Challenge. In a recently released teaser trailer, the streaming service gives viewers a taste of what to expect from this thrilling competition series, which is set to premiere in November.

Although the clip doesn't divulge many details about the nature of the challenges contestants will face, it is clear that Netflix is committed to capturing the atmospheric essence of the original Squid Game, complete with the iconic "red light, green light" doll, albeit without the gruesome violence.

The upcoming 10-episode run of Squid Game: The Challenge will feature a staggering 456 participants, who will engage in a mix of events that draw inspiration from the original Squid Game and introduce new, exciting elements unique to the show. With a colossal prize of $4.56 million awaiting the victor, contestants have every incentive to endure until the very end. Netflix completed the filming of the series earlier this year, ensuring that viewers will soon be immersed in a gripping and immersive viewing experience.

The motive behind the creation of Squid Game: The Challenge is no mystery—it is a strategic move by Netflix to capitalise on the monumental success of Squid Game. The Korean drama has not only become one of Netflix's most popular TV shows of all time but also amassed an astonishing 1.6 billion viewing hours as of June, surpassing even the likes of Stranger Things season 4, which has accrued over 1.3 billion viewing hours.

However, the pressure to release Squid Game: The Challenge is not as intense as it was when it was initially announced in 2022. At that time, Netflix faced a rare decline in subscribers. But the company has since bounced back and is now in a much stronger position as of mid-2023, having gained nearly 1.8 million subscribers in the first quarter alone. This resurgence can be attributed, in part, to Netflix's efforts to combat password sharing.

While formidable competitors such as Amazon, Disney, and Paramount pose significant challenges, Netflix sees the introduction of captivating series like Squid Game: The Challenge as instrumental in driving viewership growth, alongside highly anticipated blockbusters such as 3 Body Problem, as well as new seasons of fan-favourites like Bridgerton and The Witcher.

