Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition pre-order begins, launch on February 10

Realme is teaming up with the global beverage behemoth Coca-Cola to bring a special edition of the Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone. The realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition will be launched on February 10.

The company has announced that pre-orders for the realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition has already started. The special edition of realme’s smartphone will have a unique design featuring the iconic Coca-Cola logo and the black and red colour scheme. It will also come with limited edition gifts for a few lucky customers, like coupons worth Rs 200, a Bluetooth speaker, an electric toothbrush, realme Watch 2, realme Coca-Cola figurine and Realme Coca-Cola Deluxe Boxset.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It will also feature a dual rear camera setup with a 108MP Samsung HM6 main sensor and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie camera and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The phone will be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It will also have 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage capacity. The device will run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 with a custom Coca-Cola-themed UI on top.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is expected to be priced at around Rs 22,000. So if you’re looking to get your hands on the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition, then head over to the Realme India website to pre-order your device. The special edition phone is sure to be a hit amongst Realme fans and Coca-Cola enthusiasts alike.

