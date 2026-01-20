Realme 16 Pro+ 5G review: At Rs 39,999, a value for money smartphone with a throwback

The mid-range smartphone market in 2026 is more cut-throat than ever. Brands are no longer just fighting over megapixel counts; they are battling for the title of the most reliable daily driver. With the launch of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, the company has made its intentions clear: it wants to own the "portrait" photography niche.

By doubling down on camera hardware and striking aesthetics, Realme has produced a device that feels remarkably mature, even if it plays a slightly safe hand under the bonnet. We have been using it for the better part of the fortnight and here’s our review of it;

Design and display

Realme has long been known for its bold design choices, and the 16 Pro+ continues this tradition with its "Urban Wild" philosophy. Developed alongside renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, the phone features an industry-first bio-based organic silicone back. In hand, this feels incredibly premium, soft, grippy, and thankfully resistant to the fingerprints that plague glass-backed rivals.

However, we did feel that the colour choice for the organic back could have been better.

On the front, there is a 6.8-inch "HyperGlow 4D Curve+" AMOLED display. The curvature is aggressive but surprisingly comfortable, and the 144Hz refresh rate makes every interaction feel buttery smooth. With a peak brightness of 6,500 nits, outdoor visibility is never an issue, even under the harshest midday sun. Hence, overall, it is a solid display.

Camera

If there is one area where Realme has truly focused its energy, it is the camera system. The 200MP "LumaColor" main sensor is a statement piece, but the real star is the 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. The following are some photo samples we were able to take with this device.

Realme 16 Pro+ camera samples

Portraits are sharp with a natural-looking bokeh that feels optical rather than artificial. Realme’s image algorithms do a fantastic job of managing skin tones, making sure that they look realistic across different complexions. While the 8MP ultra-wide lens is merely functional, the primary and telephoto sensors elevate this phone to be one of the best camera smartphones in the segment.

It finally feels like Realme is catching up to (and in some cases exceeding) the photography standards set by more expensive rivals.

Performance

This is where things take a critical turn. The Realme 16 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4.

Business Today reached out to Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer at Realme India, and asked about the increased cost and the processor inside the 16 Pro+, as it was the same processor Realme had used in the Realme 15 Pro.

Wong responded: “Every smartphone launching in 2026 will inevitably be more expensive than a phone with similar specifications from 2025. This trend is unstoppable and will continue till H2 2027. It's an industry-wide shift driven by rising component costs, especially in memory, imaging systems, and AI-related hardware”, essentially clarifying that due to rising component costs, the pricing had to be increased while keeping the processor the same.

When asked about the capabilities of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, and whether the processor would be able to function as well as expected on the base RAM of 8GB, Wong replied, “Yes, absolutely, if it doesn’t meet the standard, we will never bring it to consumers. In the 16 Pro series, the processor, memory, and Realme UI 7 are perfectly tuned to ensure even the base 8GB RAM variant delivers exactly what users expect in everyday use. From multitasking and gaming to AI features like AI Camera, AI Edit Genie, and AI Perfect Shot are designed to be fast and efficient, not unnecessarily heavy. At the end of the day, what matters is sustained smoothness and reliability. With smarter system optimisation and practical AI built around real-world usage, 8GB RAM is more than enough to deliver a consistently smooth experience”.

While the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 is a highly capable 4nm chipset that handles multitasking and gaming (like Call of Duty: Mobile) with relative ease, it is still effectively a carry-over from last year’s cycle.

For the average user, the difference might be negligible as the experience remains fluid. However, for power users looking for the latest silicon to future-proof their purchase, this choice feels like a missed opportunity. The phone performs well, but it isn't the benchmark-toppling monster some might expect at this price point.

Battery

The 16 Pro+ has a 7,000mAh "Titan Battery." In real-world testing, this is comfortably a two-day phone for moderate users. Even for heavy users who spend hours on 5G and high-brightness gaming, reaching the end of the day with 30-40% remaining is common. When you do run low, the 80W SuperVOOC charging gets you back to full in just over an hour… and thankfully, despite the price rise, you do still get the adapter in the box.

Software and AI

The device runs on Realme UI 7.0, based on Android 16. The overall experience is smooth, aided by the new "Flux Animation Framework" which makes swiping and app switching feel instantaneous.

The integration of Gemini-powered AI features, like "AI Ultra Clarity" for restoring old photos and "AI Instant Clip" for video editing, are fun to have but rarely used. What is of use is the Gemini feature suite, with circle to search and Gemini live being two of our most used features.

However, the plague of bloatware persists and the advertisements on the lock-screen can get annoying very quickly. Out of the box, the phone is cluttered with pre-installed apps and games that feel unnecessary on a device costing nearly Rs 40,000. While most can be uninstalled or disabled, it remains a blemish on an otherwise polished user experience.

Verdict

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is a fascinating device. By choosing to focus on the display, battery, and a class-leading camera system, Realme has created a phone that excels in the areas people care about most on a daily basis.

Yes, the recycled processor and the presence of bloatware are frustrating compromises. But when you factor in the design, the incredible endurance, and the fact that it is a genuine "Portrait Master," the 16 Pro+ remains a value-for-money, worthwhile buy. If you value photography and battery life over raw benchmark scores, this is a contender that is very hard to ignore at Rs 39,999.