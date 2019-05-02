Realme 3 Pro receives first OTA update; brings 960 fps slow motion video recording

Oppo's sub-brand Realme had launched Realme 3 Pro in the Indian market recently and the phone has now received an update that brings the super slow motion video recording feature. The slow-motion video is recorded at 960fps. The OTA (Over The Air) update has also improved the quality and clarity of the videos and has also improved the stability of the camera.

The OTA update with firmware version RMX1851EX_11_A.12 will roll out to everyone in a phased manner. The size of the update is 182 MB. As per the official log, the new update is only targeted at improving the imaging capabilities of the phone. It doesn't update the Realme 3 Pro's Android security patch to April.

Realme 3 Pro was launched in India for a price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of Realme 3 Pro is priced at RS 16,999.

Realme 3 Pro has a curved back panel which tapers around the edges and merges with phone's side frame. The back panel comes in three new colours, namely Nitro Blue, Lightning Purple and Carbon Grey. As far as dimensions are concerned, the Realme 3 Pro isn't too wide and measures 156.8 x 74.2 x 8.3 mm. It weighs 172 grams and doesn't feel heavy.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Realme 3 Pro has 6.3 inch full-HD IPS panel and slim bezels. It sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and has a Hyperboost feature to ensure excellent gaming performance and user experience.

The phone supports dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, FM radio, USB-OTG, GPS, and the standard suite of sensors. Realme 3 Pro runs on ColorOS 6, which is based on Android 9 Pie and has March 2019 security patch. Realme 3 Pro also supports OPPO's VOOC charging at 20W.

Edited By: Udit Verma

