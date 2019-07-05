Realme C2 sale starts today at 12pm: Know price, specs, launch offers

The launch of Xiaomi Redmi 7A has increased the competition in the budget smartphone segment in India and now, taken on the new Redmi phone, Realme is holding another flash sale of Realme C2 today at 12:00pm via Flipkart and Realme's own website. Redmi 7A is the new budget smartphone that will go head-on against the Realme C2. The Realme C2 sale has been going on for a few months now since its launch in April this year. Realme C2 was first put on sale in the month of May and has witnessed multiple flash sales since then. During the Realme C2 sale, the smartphone will be offered in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options.

As far as offers are concerned for Realme C2, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMIs at Rs 1,000 per month. Axis Buzz Card holders can also avail an additional 5 per cent discount of up to Rs 200 on Realme C2. ICICI Bank card holders can also avail a 5 per cent discount on EMIs. The official Realme website is offering 10 per cent super cashback with a maximum value of up to Rs 1,000 for customers purchasing the phone through MobiKwik. Realme C2 sale offers are available offline as well and buyers can check the brick and mortar stores if they are unable to buy the phone during the flash sale.

The price of the smartphones during the Realme C2 sale will be Rs 5,999 for the 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage variant. The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage and 3GB RAM and 32GB storahe variants of the phone can be purchased at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively. The phone is Realme's answer to Samsung Galaxy A2 Core and Xiaomi's Redmi Go in the affordable smartphone segment. Realme C2 sale is the best opportunity for the buyers to lay their hands on to the phone that is priced under Rs 8,000.

Realme C2 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-MP primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-MP selfie camera at the front. Specification wise, Realme C2 has dual-SIM (Nano) slots and runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. It comes with a screen size of 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels). It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India: Redmi Note 7, Realme U1, and more

Also Read: Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: 5 things you need to know

Also Read: Apple loses $10 billion in value as iPhone's designer Jony Ive resigns