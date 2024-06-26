Realme C61 announced with a 5,000 mAh battery; check price, specs, sale offers

Realme has unveiled its entry-level Realme C61 in India today at a starting price of Rs 7,699. The smartphone will be officially launched in India on June 28. The highlights of the smartphone include a 5,000 mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup, up to 128GB internal storage and IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Realme C61 India price, sale offers, availability

Realme C61 will be launched in India in three storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 7,699, 4GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 8,499 and 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 8,999. It will be available in Marble Black and Safari Green.

It will go for sale in India on June 28 at 12 pm across Realme India’s website, Flipkart, and offline stores. Customers will get a discount of Rs 900 on ICICI, SBI, and HDFC Bank customers on the 6GB+128GB variant.

Realme C61 specifications

Realme C61 has been confirmed to come with UNISOC T612 octa-core processor and offer up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also supports up to 8GB RAM Dynamic RAM. It will also come with ArmorShell Protection. The company claims that this kind of protection is highly resistant to drops, bends, and scratches. As mentioned earlier, it also comes with IP54 certification for dust and water resistance.

In terms of photography, Realme C61 is confirmed to come with a dual rear camera setup that will include a 32MP primary sensor. The smartphone will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 1.8 days and maintain over 80 per cent of its capacity even after 1000 charging cycles.

For the unversed, Realme just launched Realme GT 6 smartphone in India. It comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, up to 512GB internal storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie camera and a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.