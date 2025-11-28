Realme C85 5G debuts in India with 7,000mAh battery, IP69 durability and 144Hz display starting ₹14,999

Realme has introduced the C85 5G in India, positioning it as a feature-heavy budget smartphone built for users who prioritise strong battery life, smooth visuals and reliable connectivity. The phone arrives with a headline-grabbing 7000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and a rugged IP69-rated build that has already earned the device a Guinness World Records title for water resistance testing at scale.

Advertisement

The company secured the recognition after organising the “Most people performing a mobile phone water resistance test simultaneously” in Jakarta on 20 November, underscoring its confidence in the phone’s durability.

The C85 5G features a slim 8.38mm frame and weighs 215g. It will be available in Parrot Purple and Peacock Green, with prices starting at ₹14,999 during the first sale period from 28 November to 1 December across Flipkart, realme.com and retail stores.

The C85 5G is the only smartphone in its segment to combine a 7000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, making it suitable for users who want long endurance without compromising charging speeds.

Realme says its IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings protect it from high-pressure water jets, dust and extreme conditions. The phone can reportedly withstand up to 60 days underwater and resist 36 types of liquids. A note from the company advises users not to charge the device while it is in a humid state.

Advertisement

The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 1200-nit peak brightness and 90.04 percent screen-to-body ratio. Colour accuracy is supported through DCI-P3 and sRGB gamut coverage.

Powering the device is MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G57 GPU. It runs on realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

The C85 5G sports a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF for faster focusing. Camera modes include Night, Portrait, Street, PRO, Dual-view video, Underwater mode and Cinematic video. The device supports slow motion at 120fps and various creative shooting modes.

Realme is also introducing AI Edit Genie, a smart assistant for quick photo and video edits.

Advertisement

The device is available in two variants:

• 4GB + 128GB priced at ₹15,499 (₹14,999 after offers)

• 6GB + 128GB priced at ₹16,999 (₹16,499 after offers)

First sale offers include bank discounts, coupons and no-cost EMI options on Flipkart and realme.com, with similar deals at offline stores.