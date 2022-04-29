Realme launches GT Neo 3 in India: Check price, specs, availability

Realme’s launch event in India on April 29 saw the company finally launching the Realme GT Neo 3 in the country. As the company claims, the GT 3 Neo is the first smartphone in the world to feature 150W fast charging and can power up the phone to a 100 per cent in less than 20 mins.

The Realme GT 3 Neo’s design is inspired by Le Mans, but there is also an Asphalt Black option to pick if you don’t like the blue and white stripes.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD resolution, HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has an under-display fingerprint sensor. The GT 3 Neo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor that uses a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU.

The device has been launched in two charging configurations. There is an 80W model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage or a 256GB internal storage. Then there is a 150W model that comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The Realme GT 3 Neo has three cameras on the back - a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide with a 119-degrees field of view, and a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The 80W model of the Realme GT 3 Neo has a 5,000mAh battery, and the 150W model has a 4,500mAh battery.

Realme GT 3 Neo price

The Realme GT 3 Neo is priced at Rs 36,999 for the 8GB/128GB 80W model, and Rs 38,999 for the 8GB/256GB 80W model.

The 150W model is available only in a 12GB/256GB version and costs Rs 42,999.

The devices will go on sale for the first time on May 4, 12PM on Flipkart and Realme stores online and offline.

Besides the Realme GT 3 Neo, the company also launched the Realme Pad Mini, the Realme Buds Air 3, the Realme Buds Q2s, and Realme Smart TVs.

