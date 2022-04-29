Realme Narzo 50 5G could launch in India in May: What to expect

It seems that Realme is planning to launch yet another smartphone in India. A new report claims that the company is gearing up to announce the Realme Narzo 50 5G in the country. The smartphone is already available in India, but that is a 4G version. It now seems that the 5G version is on the way. The launch will reportedly take place in May, which is next month. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming phone.

91Mobiles claims that the Realme Narzo 50 5G will be announced in three configurations. These will reportedly be 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB. The budget phone could be made available in Hyper Black and Hyper Blue colours.

Realme Narzo 50 5G: Expected specifications

There are chances that the specifications of the 5G model will remain similar to the 4G model and the company might just change the chipset. The upcoming Realme Narzo 50 5G could come with a 6.6-inch display that operates at Full HD+ resolution. The panel might have support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, there could be an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It is backed by 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

It will likely be made available with an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card. The 4G version of the Narzo 50 is running on Android 11, but the 5G is expected to ship with Android 12 OS out of the box. It could be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme will likely offer a typical 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It could have support for 33W fast charging.

The 4G version of the Realme Narzo 50 features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.