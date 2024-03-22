Realme Narzo 70 Pro to go on first sale today on Amazon: Check price, sale offers, specs

Realme Narzo 70 Pro debuted in India recently at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The highlights of the handset include a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The smartphone comes with support for air gestures for taking screenshots, scrolling up and down, like a video, go back to the homepage, swipe right and left and more. Realme Narzo 70 Pro will go on sale in India today.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro price, sale offers

Realme Narzo 70 Pro is launched in India in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 21,999.

The smartphone will go on sale in India today i.e. March 22 across Realme.com and Amazon.in. In terms of sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the base variant and Rs 2,000 on the high-end variant on ICICI, HDFC Bank card. Buyers will also get free Realme T300 earbuds worth Rs 2,299 free of cost.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro specifications

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro features a 6.67-inch full HD+ OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It also comes with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. The company has promised three years of software updates and two years of security updates. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.1.

For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor. It also features a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. Budget-friendly Realme Narzo 70 Pro is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, Type-C port and support for 5G.

Additionally, the company has also promised that the smartphone will come with 65 per cent less pre-installed third-party apps.

