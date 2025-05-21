Realme partners with Aston Martin Formula One team, unveils GT 7 Dream Edition co-branded smartphone

Realme has announced a major three-year strategic partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One Team, marking a new era for the youth-focused smartphone brand. The collaboration was unveiled alongside the upcoming launch of the realme GT 7 Dream Edition, a co-branded device designed to bring the spirit of motorsport to everyday tech.

Announced on 20 May 2025, the partnership aims to fuse Realme’s fast-growing tech credentials with Aston Martin’s legacy of precision engineering and performance. The GT 7 Dream Edition draws direct inspiration from Aston Martin’s signature “two-wing” design and features the iconic Aston Martin Green, a nod to the F1 team’s rich racing heritage.

“Collaborating with a legendary racing team like Aston Martin Aramco is a crucial step for us to push the boundaries of innovation. Only our most perfect products get the ‘scarab wings’ and take flight, so we are excited to use our new platform with the team to continue to bring stand-out designs and premium craftsmanship to users across the globe,” said Sky Li, CEO of realme.

Matt Chapman, Head of Licensing and Merchandise at Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, added: “It’s a pleasure to welcome realme to the team, with the launch of our first ever co-branded phone. The GT 7 Dream Edition combines high-performance with innovative design, and we look forward to working together on the collaboration of future models.”

As part of the partnership, realme and Aston Martin plan to jointly develop two co-branded models each year. The global launch of the realme GT 7 Series, including the Dream Edition, is set for 27 May in Paris, where the companies are expected to reveal further details.

The collaboration comes as realme continues its impressive rise, with more than 200 million global users and a presence in 61 countries. In 2024, realme’s number series achieved 18% year-on-year growth, and the company captured nearly 30% of the entry-premium smartphone segment in India. Realme’s recent innovations include the world’s fastest 320W Supersonic Charging and AI-powered camera technologies, underlining its commitment to pushing technological boundaries for young consumers.