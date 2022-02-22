Realme to unveil its fastest charger yet at MWC 2022: Here’s what we know

Realme has announced that it is going to unveil the “world’s fastest smartphone charging technology” at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The launch of this charger is going to happen on February 28 at the event in Barcelona and besides this, the brand is also going to announce their first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone, the Realme GT 2 Pro in the European markets.

While not too much is known about this charger otherwise, Gizmochina has some exclusive details, including a first look. Like all other chargers from Realme, this charger is white in colour and you can see the regulatory text printed on one side in the photo.

(Photo: Gizmochina)

It carries the model number VCK8HACH and the power ratings listed state that the charger maxes out a 200W output (20V-10A). The regulatory text also confirms that that charger supports USB PD (power delivery), however, this is limited to 45W (15V-3A, 20V-2.25A).

Reports suggest that most were expecting Realme to unveil a 150W charger, but it appears that the company is pushing it to the next level instead with a 200W one. All the information we have for now is limited to whatever could be deciphered from the regulatory text on the charger, courtesy Gizmochina.

“Realme’s fast charging technology is ahead of the curve and among the best, when compared to similar devices in the same segment. Under its ‘Go Premium’ strategy, Realme will invest 70 per cent of R&D resources in introducing breakthrough innovation, of which fast-charging technology is a key component. Realme believes the new charging technology will break current barriers and will enable users to charge their smartphones in a much shorter period of time,” the brand said in its announcement.

There is no knowing exactly how fast this 200W charger is going to work, yet. Realme claims that it is the “world’s fastest” so it ideally should take lesser time than the eight minutes that Xiaomi’s 200W charging solution takes to fully power-up a 4,000mAh battery.

For Realme, its current fastest solution is 125W, but they ship only their 65W chargers commercially.

