Realme U1 3GB RAM variant with 64GB storage on sale in India today; here're the details

Oppo's Realme U1 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will go on sale in India for the first time today via Amazon India and Realme's official website. The Realme U1 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant was launched only last week in India. The Realme U1 was first launched in India in November end and was sold via flash sales. As far as the offers are concerned, Realme has announced that the first 500 buyers of the Realme U1 3GB/ 64GB via Realme's official website will get a pair of Realme Buds for free. Realme also slashed Rs 1,000 on the Realme U1's other variants - 3GB/ 32GB and 4GB/ 64GB. The sale of the Realme U1 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is occurring for the first time during the Realme Yo Days sale on Amazon India and the buyers can get a Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid orders.

Realme U1 comes with a waterdrop-shaped notch, dual rear camera setup, and is the first smartphone in the world to sport the Helio P70 SoC. It is priced at Rs 10,999 and fits between the 3GB/ 32GB and 4GB/ 64GB models. Meanwhile, the price of the 3GB/ 32GB U1 model in India is Rs 9,999 and the 4GB/ 64GB model is priced at Rs 11,999.

As far as specifications are concerned, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It has a 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio with a 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3. Realme U1 boasts of a pixel density of 409ppi, and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartphone is driven by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked up to 2.1GHz, coupled with ARM G72 GPU. The Realme U1 is equipped with 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Talking about the optics, Realme U1 packs a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture at the back, coupled with an LED flash. On the front, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Looking at the connectivity options, Realme U1 includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, Micro-USB port, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack.