Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855 Plus launched: Check out price, camera, specifications

Realme X2 Pro, the company's first premium flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 90Hz display and 50W SuperVOOC fast charging support was launched today morning. The premium smartphone will also be launched in Europe today.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the X2 Pro will launch in India in December. While the pricing in India will be unveiled then, the price in China indicates that Realme X2 Pro could be rolled out in India for around Rs 28,000. This would put the phone in competition with Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7T.

The company's newest flagship is powered by a 2.9GHz Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The smartphone comes in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

In China, price for Realme X2 Pro starts at CNY 2,599 or Rs 26,100 approximately for the base model, equipped with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. For the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, the Realme X2 Pro is priced at Rs 28,100 and Rs 32,200 respectively.

Realme X2 Pro boasts a waterdrop display and a premium glass finish. It comes in Luna and Poseidon Blue colours. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display.

Realme X2 Pro comes with a 64MP quad camera setup, supported by a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor. There is a 13MP telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom support, 8MP super wide-angle lens and macro lens. Realme X2 Pro comes with a 16MP front-facing camera.

The premium smartphone also comes with 50W SuperVOOC fast charging support that will fully charge the 4,000mAh battery in 35 minutes.

Realme X2 Pro is equipped with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

