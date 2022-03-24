Realme's latest flagship GT 2 Pro to launch in India on April 7

Realme is set to bring its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 2 Pro, to India and the company has started sending out invites for the event. The smartphone will be launched via an online event on April 7 starting at 12:30PM IST.

It is going to be livestreamed on Realme’s YouTube channel, its Facebook account, and other social media handles.

Moreover, the company might launch two devices at the event under the Realme GT 2 series - the Realme GT 2 Pro and the Realme GT 2. However, the initial invite mentions only the Realme GT 2 Pro so there is no confirmation yet on the other devices.

Realme GT 2 Pro specs

Realme launched the Realme GT 2 Pro globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 and the same variant is expected to be brought to India too. As the company claims, the Realme GT 2 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to feature a sustainable design. The back cover of the device is made with a bio-polymer material which is an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 3216 x 1440 pixels resolution and an LTPO panel. The screen also features 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device has three cameras on the back - a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP wide-angle lens with a field of view of 150-degrees, and a 3MP microscope camera. On the front there is a 32MP camera for video calls and selfies. The Realme GT 2 Pro is going to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with a 65W fast charging support.

The smartphone is going to launch with Android 12 out-of-the-box with Realme’s layer of customisation on top.

Also Read: Realme GT 2 Pro India launch teased, how much should it cost?

Also Read: MWC 2022: Realme launches the Realme GT 2 Pro, announces the GT Neo 3