Reddit restores service after global outage hits thousands of users

Social media platform Reddit has recovered from a service outage that impacted nearly 31,000 users globally on Tuesday, according to outage monitoring site Downdetector.

The glitch, which caused elevated errors on the platform, was acknowledged and resolved by Reddit’s technical team. “The incident has been resolved,” the company stated on its status page after investigating the issue.

At its peak, the outage affected 30,817 users. By 3:31 p.m. ET, the number had sharply dropped to just 529, as reported by Downdetector, which aggregates real-time status updates from user reports. However, the actual figure of users impacted may vary due to discrepancies in reporting.

The temporary disruption coincided with a dip in Reddit’s share price, which fell by 1.5% during the trading session.

This marks one of the more notable outages since Reddit’s IPO in March, where investor interest has closely followed the platform’s stability and performance metrics.