Redmi 10 launched in India with Snapdragon 680, 6,000mAh battery

Redmi has launched the Redmi 10 in India, adding to the popular list of smartphones under the Redmi number series. The latest of the lot, the Redmi 10 packs features like longer battery life, better camera, etc, and is going to be available for sale starting March 24.

The Redmi 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and sports a 50MP primary shooter on the back. The smartphone has a 4x ARM Cortex A-73 clocked at 2.4GHz and a 4x ARM Cortex A-53 clocked at 1.9GHz in addition to the Adreno 610 clocked at 1.0GHz. The device runs MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

Besides the 50MP main sensor on the back, the Redmi 10 also has a 2MP depth sensor camera for closeups. On the front, there is a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Powering it all is a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support and the company says that the smartphone can deliver up to 10 hours of uninterrupted gaming, 146 hours of music playback, and a standby time of up to 24 days.

The HD display on the Redmi 10 is a 6.71-inch one which has a 20.6:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a Widewine L1 Certification for HD viewing across streaming options and the smartphone also has 1.5W speakers built-in for a better experience. Additionally, there is also the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi 10 has a textured back created in the EVOL design language and is going to be available in three colours - Caribbean green, Pacific blue, and Midnight black. For security on the device, the camera module on the back of the Redmi 10 hosts an invisible fingerprint sensor that blends into the module and is devised for single-hand-use.

For overall protection, the Redmi 10 has Corning Gorilla Glass, rubberised seals, and corrosion-proof ports. There is also a multi-layer Graphite sheet on the smartphone for faster heat dissipation.

The Redmi 10 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. HDFC Bank members can avail of an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on credit card purchases and credit card EMIs.

The Redmi 10 will be available on Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores starting March 24, 12:00 noon onwards.

Also Read: Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is going on sale for the first time today, but should you buy?

Also Read: Redmi Note 11S 5G may be rebranded Poco M4 Pro 5G, certification website hints