Redmi K50i launching soon: Here's what we know so far

Xiaomi has not launched a K-series device in India for a while now. The last K-series smartphone launched in India was the Redmi K20 series back in 2019. But the good news for K-series fans is that Xiaomi is about to launch a new device soon and the date is set for July 20.

The Redmi K50i goes official in a couple of days and the launch event is going to be streamed live on YouTube and the company’s social media pages.

Redmi K50i expected specs and features

The Redmi K50i has been in the news for a while and the company itself has shared some teasers about what to expect from the smartphone. While we do not know everything yet, some of the main highlights of the device are the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, improved haptic feedback and a 144Hz refresh rate, LiquidCool 2.0 tech, and more. This 144Hz refresh rate is the highest yet on a Redmi smartphone.

Besides the Dimensity 8100 SoC, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the RAM and storage capacities of the Redmi K50i. We also do not know the exact screen size on the device but one of the images doing the rounds of social media shows off a punch hole camera cutout at the top centre spot along with a slight chin at the bottom of the device.

The Dimensity 8100 is going to work in tandem with the LiquidCool 2.0 tech that should keep the smartphone cool through high media consumption and gaming. For gaming, there is also the X-axis vibration motor that will help deliver improved and more precise haptic feedback.

The Redmi K50i is going to feature three cameras on the back, one single front camera. We don’t know the exact specs on these though. The smartphone will support 5G connectivity for up to 12 bands and come with faster LPDDR5 RAM. We might see a 5080mAh battery on the Redmi K50i with support for 67W fast charging. Rumours suggest that the camera setup might include a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle, and a 2MP macro camera.

Redmi K50i expected price

The Redmi K50i might be priced between Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000 for the base model (possibly a 6GB/128GB). The 8GB/256GB version of the Redmi K50i might be priced between Rs 29,000 and Rs 33,000.

After the July 20 launch, the Redmi K50i should go on sale on July 22 and will be up for grabs on Amazon India, Mi Stores and other retail outlets.

