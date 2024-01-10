Redmi Note 13 series first sale today: Check price, offers, specifications

Today, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 5G series goes on the first sale in India. This includes three devices: the Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. The sale starts at 12 noon.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Pro+ 5G will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Xiaomi Retail Partners. The Redmi Note 13 5G will be available on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and at Xiaomi Retail Partners.

Customers can get an immediate discount of Rs 2,000 if they purchase with ICICI credit and debit cards. There’s also a loyalty bonus for Xiaomi/Redmi users: INR 2500 off on the Pro+ 5G and Pro 5G models, and Rs 1,500 off on the 5G model.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs 29,999 and comes with features like a 200-megapixel camera, a 3D Curved AMOLED display, and 120W HyperCharge. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G starts at Rs 23,999 and is the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor. The Redmi Note 13 5G starts at Rs 16,999 and is the slimmest Note ever, with a thickness of 7.6mm.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus specifications and features:

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra 5G chip. This chip is built using a 4nm process. It is the flagship Redmi device for the year 2024.

The phone has a curved AMOLED screen that refreshes 120 times per second and has a fingerprint sensor built into the screen. It has a main camera that can take 200-megapixel photos and has both optical and electronic image stabilization.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus also has a feature that lets it charge very quickly - it can go from empty to fully charged in less than 20 minutes using a 120W charger. It has a 5000mAh battery unit. Additionally, the phone is resistant to dust and water and has been certified with an IP68 rating.

