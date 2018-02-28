Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro second sale on Flipkart, Xiaomi's official website

Xiaomi will be conducting the second sale of the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro today at 12pm on Flipkart and its own official website. The first sale was extremely successful according to Xiaomi India. They managed to sell 3 lakh units of the smartphones within 3 minutes.

The second sale is also expected to meet a similar fate. To make sure that you get your hands on the smartphones, you should remain logged in your respective account before the purchase. The prospect buyer can also load all his/her card details in advance to make the buying process smooth.

The devices were launched on February 14 and went on its first sale on February 22. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 went on its second sale on February 27 and was received well in the Indian market.

However, most interested buyers were not able to get their hands on the TV and ended up criticizing Xiaomi for not selling enough units. In the first sale, the Mi TV 4 went out of stock in 10 seconds but the company failed to mention the amount of units that were made available.

The Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are direct successors of the popular handset Redmi Note 4. While the Redmi Note 5 is similar to the Redmi 5 Plus launched in China, the Redmi Note 5 Pro made its debut in India.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro features a better camera (dual lens setup) and better processor (Snapdragon 636) in addition to the Redmi Note 5.

All three devices have been priced competitively with features and specifications that are currently best in the range.

The company is also giving out a cashback offer of Rs 2,200 in partnership with Reliance Jio. The telecom giant will also give up to 4.5TB of data to Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The 4GB/64GB variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available at Rs 13,999, and the 6GB/64GB variant will be sold at Rs 16,999.

Both phones come with 18:9 FullHD+ screens measuring 5.99 inches. While the higher placed Redmi Note 5 Pro sports with a new processor and a dual camera setup. Both smartphones will be available in four colour option - Black, Lake Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold.