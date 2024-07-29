Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G to launch in India today: How to watch livestream; expected price, specs

Xiaomi is set to launch two new tablets in India today: Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G. The highlights of the Pro variant includes Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, a 120Hz refresh rate display, support for stylus and 33+ days of standby battery. In addition to the tablets, the company will also launch a Panda-themed special edition of Xiaomi 14 Civi that was launched in India recently at a starting price of Rs 42,999.

The Redmi launch event will begin at 12 pm today. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company’s official social media handles or YouTube page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to watch the event live.

Redmi Pad Pro expected specifications

As per the company, Redmi Pad Pro will come with a 12.1-inch display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision. It will also come with quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos to give good audio experience. Redmi Pad Pro is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. It houses a 10,000 mAh battery that is claimed to offer 33+ days of standby battery. The Redmi tablet will run on HyperOS based on Android 14.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G will come with support for stylus called Redmi Smart Pen and will be available in Quick Silver and Graphite Grey colour variants. In terms of camera, it will feature a dual rear camera setup at the back.

Redmi Pad SE 4G expected specifications

Xiaomi has confirmed that Redmi Pad SE 4G will come with dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos. It will be equipped with a 6,650 mAh battery and will support 4G+4G dual sim slot. This budget-friendly tablet will be available in Forest Green, Urban Grey, and Ocean Blue colour variants.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda Edition expected specifications

Notably, Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda Edition design will include come with pop of Pink, Monochrome, and Electric Blue colors. It will come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP+32MP dual selfie camera, 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage, a 4,7000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It will be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display.