Reliance commits to 1-gigawatt AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Industries is pushing aggressively into India’s digital infrastructure, confirming plans for a 1-gigawatt (GW) AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh. This massive project responds directly to the increasing, power-intensive demands of artificial intelligence technologies globally. AI systems require enormous computing power and data centres must be built to link thousands of processors in clusters to handle the intense workload.

The scale of the 1GW facility signals a serious intent to house the next generation of AI services within the country.

The new centre will act as a twin operation to Reliance's existing gigawatt-scale AI facility located in Jamnagar, Gujarat. According to Naidu, these two sites together are expected to form one of Asia's most robust AI infrastructure networks, providing a powerful digital backbone for the region.

Financial details of the investment have not been officially disclosed by the CM. However, the project places Reliance firmly in competition with global tech firms already expanding their footprint.

Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have all committed billions to establishing large-scale data centres in India, recognising its critical role as a major growth market.